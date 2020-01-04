VENICE — The Capri Isles Boulevard bridge replacement project officially begins Monday, Jan. 6.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the bridge has serious structural cracks, corrosion and other issues.
The replacement project will cost about $1.2 million. The city will use grant funds, and some of the $18 million road bond to pay for the project. Voters approved the road bond in 2016.
The project will take about four months to complete during which the bridge and part of Capri Isles Boulevard will be shut down.
Northbound traffic will be diverted west on Ridgewood Avenue to Pinebrook Road while southbound traffic will be detoured east on Edmondson Road to Auburn Road.
Only local traffic will be allowed on Capri Isles Boulevard between Edmondson and Ridgewood.
