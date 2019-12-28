VENICE — City leaders have signed off on the Capri Isles Boulevard bridge replacement project.
People who live in the area are glad, saying the bridge is falling apart. It’s so bad that fire trucks and ambulances can no longer use it.
“Correct, it’s a safety problem,” neighbor Phil Slater said. “The only emergency vehicles I see using the bridge are cop cars.”
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the bridge has serious structural cracks, corrosion and other issues.
The replacement project will cost about $1.2 million. The city will use grant funds, and some of the $18 million road bond to pay for the project. Voters approved the road bond in 2016.
While majority of the people living in the area support the project, a lot of them do admit it will give them a headache. The project will take about four months to complete during which the bridge and part of Capri Isles Boulevard will be shut down.
“We do a lot of our shopping at the Publix down there, but the other one isn’t that far away,” Slater said. “We’ll make it work.”
The project is scheduled to officially start on Jan. 6.
