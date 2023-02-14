VENICE — The City Council is moving forward on an update to the comprehensive plan, but not without some concerns.
The plan requires staff to report annually on development within mixed-use areas, or more often if it reaches 75% of the maximum capacity for either residential or commercial projects.
Staff used to calculate the percentages using certificates of occupancy but changed to basing them on entitlements — existing units and projects applied for — as a more accurate measure.
Under that standard, four mixed-use areas in three of the city's seven neighborhoods — Island, East Venice Avenue and Knights Trail — are over the threshold for residential capacity. In fact, there are two such areas in the Knights Trail Neighborhood.
The East Venice Avenue area is the only neighborhood where the commercial maximum, measured by square footage, is exceeded.
Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said that it may be time to revisit the maximums, maybe even to talk about whether to retain them at all.
His biggest concern, he said, is that the owner of a property zoned for residential development years ago might come forward with a proposal that gets rejected because it seeks more units than are available. That could lead to a lawsuit, he said.
Clark said he's already had to deal with competing applications when there wasn't enough capacity for both, rejecting one even though it was filed first because fees hadn't been paid.
He said he's also aware of a project on the island that will be looking for more than the 33 units available.
Attorney Jeff Boone advocated for abandoning the limits, saying they can be argued to require approval of a project the Council might want to deny or to deny one it might like, in both cases based on whether or not the maximum allocation has been reached.
Defending the numbers in court would be difficult, he said, because they weren't based on any study and were adopted with the expectation they would need to be adjusted.
That, he said, "is the definition of arbitrary and capricious," a legal standard that would get a Council decision overturned.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said the city's system poses no great legal risk, and it would only be a policy decision whether to go in a different direction.
Still, Vice Mayor Jim Boldt expressed some concern that the limits might put the city in a box. He also wondered if they have much "meat" on them, if they're easily changed.
He said he was a "reluctant" vote in favor of the update.
Council Member Rick Howard was the lone vote against it.
"If it's not broke, why are we fixing it?" he said.
But his colleagues were less worried.
"I think that this is the only way that we have predictability on growth," Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said.
She said she sees the numbers as guidelines, not absolutes, since they can be amended.
Council Member Rachel Frank said that in the case of a proposed project that would exceed available capacity, they can be a roadblock. But she'd favor retaining and adjusting them, suggesting it would be appropriate on the island to accommodate redevelopment.
The update was approved 6-1.
Because it amends the comp plan, it has to be submitted to the state Department of Economic Opportunity before the Council can vote on whether to adopt it.
