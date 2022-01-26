Venice Plein Air artists recently gathered in the Venice Urban Forest to capture, in their various individual media and styles, the state of the Venice Urban Forest, which was planted along the intracoastal waterway, south of the Venice Avenue Bridge.
It was Jan. 15, a sunny day but cool when they set up their easels and prepared with their tools of the trade to record the forest in its inaugural year.
The plan of Venice Area Beautification Inc., which sponsored the event, is to have these and other area artists do this annually. The works will be displayed at VABI headquarters in March for all to see.
The goal is to have an annual record of forest growth in the eyes of area artists, VABI Spokesman Greg Vine wrote in a press release reporting this inaugural event.
“The first year, many of the trees were supported,” Venice artist Karen Hitt said. “The second year, the supports were gone and this year they were growing nicely.”
Hitt has been the facilitator of the local plein air painters since 2003, she said.
They meet downtown on the third Saturday of the month (except January).
“I love that all the artists came out for this,” she said. “It is a nice range.”
Some began with splashes of color on their canvas, others with pencil or chalk sketches to be completed later in their home studios. Hitt is one of those who made a rough sketch and will finish it later. The works will be displayed in March at VABI Headquarters.
They will be for sale with anywhere from 50 to 100 percent going to VABI, Hitt said.
“The annual artist event is repeated annually on the third Saturday of January, so that we can capture the yearly growth of the forest and set a timeline showing a growth chart of the forest through an artist’s eyes,” Vine added.
The artists, both men and women, represent a broad range of ages up into the 80s, Hitt said.
Hitt’s works will be featured in a private show at Hughes Gallery Inc., 333 Park Ave. in Boca Grande beginning Feb. 15. Hitt usually paints larger canvases.
Her Urban Forest painting will be on display at VABI headquarters with all the others in March.
VABI is at 257 North Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL, 34285 in the old Chamber of Commerce Building. From North Nokomis Avenue, enter the north end of the parking lot behind Venice Theatre, turn left past the former temporary Venice Library, which is now owned by Venice Theatre and head toward the waterway. The building is just to the left of the KMI bridge on the island in Venice.
For additional information, visit vabi.org or call 941-207-8224.
For more information about VABI’s Venice Urban Forest, how to donate or volunteer, check out veniceurbanforest.com or contact the VABI office at 941-207-8224.
