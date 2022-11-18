featured topical Car crashes into car carrier Wednesday night STAFF REPORT Nov 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A car crashed into car carrier at the intersection of Pinebrook Road and Pinebrook Way on Wednesday night. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — The driver of a car drove up a parked car carrier and crashed near the top, which left it hanging off on Wednesday night.Venice Fire Rescue responded to the car crash at Pinebrook Road and Pinebrook Way in Venice at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.A car carrier was dropping off a car and was parked with its hazards on underneath a streetlight, according to a Venice Fire Rescue social media post.The driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling south when it drove up the car carrier and crashed, which left the car hanging over the edge close to falling off, the post stated. The driver was in the car uninjured."Crews used industrial straps to secure the front of the vehicle to the car carrier, then had a wrecker stabilize it from the rear," the post stated.The driver was then "safely extricated" from the car.According to the post, the driver was cited for careless driving by the Venice Police Department. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Left Coast Seafood closing after 20 years Pride Festival criticized for sexualization Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain Off The Wagon closing at the end of January VHS coach on leave over conduct with students Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Left Coast Seafood closing after 20 years Pride Festival criticized for sexualization Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain Off The Wagon closing at the end of January VHS coach on leave over conduct with students Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
