Wednesday car crash

A car crashed into car carrier at the intersection of Pinebrook Road and Pinebrook Way on Wednesday night.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — The driver of a car drove up a parked car carrier and crashed near the top, which left it hanging off on Wednesday night.

Venice Fire Rescue responded to the car crash at Pinebrook Road and Pinebrook Way in Venice at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.


