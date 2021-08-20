topical Car hits bicycle at Venice Ave, U.S. 41 Bypass STAFF REPORT Aug 20, 2021 Aug 20, 2021 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A car hit a bicycle at the intersection of Venice Avenue and U.S. 41 Bypass on Thursday morning. STAFF PHOTO VENICE - A car hit a bicycle while traveling westbound at the intersection of Venice Avenue and U.S. 41 Bypass on Thursday morning.At around 7:30 a.m., the car was driving west on Venice Avenue and approaching the intersection at U.S. 41 Bypass.According to a report, the light was green and the car continued straight when the bicycle, traveling north on the bypass, went into the car's path.The bicycle collided with the front bumper, was pushed over and the front wheel was caught underneath the front of the car, stated a report.The bicyclist had multiple injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to a report. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Code snitches can no longer go incognito Cops: Man causes scene at Robert L. Anderson building COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Cops: Local business owner arrested in CARES Act fraud As Haiti reels, Venice sends supplies, hope Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Code snitches can no longer go incognito Cops: Man causes scene at Robert L. Anderson building COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Cops: Local business owner arrested in CARES Act fraud As Haiti reels, Venice sends supplies, hope Calendar
