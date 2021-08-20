car and bike crash

VENICE - A car hit a bicycle while traveling westbound at the intersection of Venice Avenue and U.S. 41 Bypass on Thursday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m., the car was driving west on Venice Avenue and approaching the intersection at U.S. 41 Bypass.

According to a report, the light was green and the car continued straight when the bicycle, traveling north on the bypass, went into the car's path.

The bicycle collided with the front bumper, was pushed over and the front wheel was caught underneath the front of the car, stated a report.

The bicyclist had multiple injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to a report.

