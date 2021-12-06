NOKOMIS — A car hit a 10-year-old boy bicycling near the intersection of Sorrento Woods Boulevard and Laurel Road on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Nokomis boy was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

An SUV, driven by a 71-year-old Nokomis woman, was driving south on Sorrento Woods Boulevard just after 8 a.m. on Monday.

The car was approaching the stop sign before Laurel Road and pulled into a crosswalk. 

The front of the SUV hit the boy bicycling; he was wearing a helmet.

He was separated from his bicycle and fell into the crosswalk area, stated a report.

The SUV driver was given a citation for violation of right of way.

