The Venice Police Department is reporting an influx of vehicle damage reports in the 500 block of U.S. 41 (on the island around Publix and just south).
“Victims are reporting scratches to their vehicles, air let out of tires, or tires being slashed. Please do a full walk around of your vehicle prior to departing. Flat tires can be dangerous if they go unnoticed,” said police on Facebook. If you see anything suspicious please call 911 immediately.
Officers scratched, kicked
A Nokomis man was arrested after he scratched one Venice police officer and kicked another in the head.
According to a Venice Police Department arrest report:
David Kent, 64, had gone to the Goodwill store on Feb. 7 to see his wife. A disturbance ensued. Police arrived and Kent was ordered to show identification, but he refused and walked away. He then allegedly started fighting with police, drawing blood from one officer and kicking a backup officer who arrived on scene. Kent, of the 200 block of Ravenna St., was charged with two counts of battery on an officer, and resisting arrest with violence. He remains in jail with bond set at $21,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Brian Kiehl, 39, 900 block of 1st Dirt Road. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense, $1,500.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• David Forte, 50, 200 block of Pine Glen Court, Englewood. Charges: Charlotte county, violation of pre-trial, non-moving traffic violation. Bond $8,500.
• Dominick Oelenschager, 21, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison. Bond: $15,000
• Valerie Rodgers, 27, 1600 block of Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charges: drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment, violation of park hours, operating a vehicle without a license. Bond: $2,240.
• Zachary Beyer-Radford, 26, 100 block of Temple Drive, Venice. Charges: damage to property, criminal mischief over $200, under $1,000. Bond: $500.
• Labrea Kinder, 29, 400 block of Church St., Nokomis. Charges: two counts petit theft (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $3,000.
• Kyle Koch, 28, 100 block of Ravinia Circle, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (hydromorphone). Bond: $5,000.
— Compiled by News Editor Greg Giles
