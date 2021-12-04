Osprey Fatality

Firefighters stand next to what's left of the car in an early Saturday morning fatal accident on U.S. 41 in Osprey.

OSPREY -- A person died Saturday morning in Osprey in a dramatic crash where what's left of the car is wrapped around a guardrail.

The name of the victim has not yet been released in the single vehicle crash, which happened at 1:20 a.m. at the corner of U.S. 41 and Shoreland Drive.

All northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 41 were shut down from Rubens Drive to Shoreland Blvd. until roughly 9 a.m. this today.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol in helping to determine how the wreck happened.

This is an ongoing story, and this newspaper will publish updates as they become available.

