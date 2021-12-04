featured Car wrapped around guardrail in Osprey fatal crash STAFF REPORT Dec 4, 2021 Dec 4, 2021 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Firefighters stand next to what's left of the car in an early Saturday morning fatal accident on U.S. 41 in Osprey. PHOTO PROVIDED OSPREY -- A person died Saturday morning in Osprey in a dramatic crash where what's left of the car is wrapped around a guardrail.The name of the victim has not yet been released in the single vehicle crash, which happened at 1:20 a.m. at the corner of U.S. 41 and Shoreland Drive.All northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 41 were shut down from Rubens Drive to Shoreland Blvd. until roughly 9 a.m. this today.The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol in helping to determine how the wreck happened.This is an ongoing story, and this newspaper will publish updates as they become available. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Guard Rail Fatality Trending Now Venice pedestrian killed in Sarasota Over 40 boats expected in Saturday's parade Cops: Man arrested for child porn admits to battering two boys 25 years ago Venice Regional is now ShorePoint Hospital Venice Most-read story was one we don't see often Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice pedestrian killed in Sarasota Over 40 boats expected in Saturday's parade Cops: Man arrested for child porn admits to battering two boys 25 years ago Venice Regional is now ShorePoint Hospital Venice Most-read story was one we don't see often Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
