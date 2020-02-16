VENICE — Venice authorities pulled a violent, career criminal off the streets Thursday.
Mario Jermaine Harris, 43, was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm and grand theft auto for stealing a car while committing an unrelated felony.
Harris is accused of beating and raping a woman on Feb. 7 in Sarasota.
Police responded to Sarasota Memorial Hospital around midnight on Feb. 8 to find the victim had suffered severe facial injuries including black eyes, a fractured jaw, fractured skull, fractured orbital socket, and a vaginal tear. There was blood on her face, head, neck, shoulders and legs.
The victim told authorities she was visiting a friend’s residence when another male unknown to her asked for a sexual favor but she refused. He was later identified as Harris.
She said she went outside to ride her bike home, but Harris, who is 6 foot, 5 inches and weighs 220 pounds, pushed her to the ground, straddled her, and punched her face repeatedly until she was unconscious, according to authorities.
She woke up in new clothes and in severe pain in the friend’s residence. The victim suspected Harris raped her. A sexual battery kit was conducted and results are pending, according to Harris’s arrest report.
Harris was also charged with stealing another woman’s car a few days after the alleged rape. In that case, a woman reported she and friends were at a residence with Harris. She woke up the next day to find her car and Harris gone.
Police later found the car abandoned. According the arrest report, the car had been used to commit an unspecified felony.
Harris was sentenced to six years for two robberies in Sarasota County, one in 2011 and one in 2008. He was convicted in 1997 for escape.
He also has convictions in 1993 for robbery and in 1992 for armed burglary.
A judge placed bond for the latest aggravated battery charge at $100,000, but Harris will remain in jail regardless. The Florida Commission on Offender Review put a hold on any possible release while they review the case.
