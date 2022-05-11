Carrie Koontz, a second grade teacher at Taylor Ranch Elementary School, has been named the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club Teacher of the Year.
This is the 32nd year the club has given the honor, stopping only during the pandemic.
“How proud I am to say every child deserves to have a teacher of her caliber,” Principal Tara Steelman said of Koontz.
Koontz referred to the Rotary Club in accepting her honor.
“I am thrilled to receive this honor, especially with the mantra of Rotary being, ‘Service Above Self,’” she said. “My teaching philosophy is focused on the larger picture of my students’ lives, encouraging that goal. I want to assist them become productive members of our society.”
During her 18 years at the school, she has encouraged her students to be confident, to be able to engage in rigorous discourse with one another and to find internal motivation to power their own learning.
“Trying to be authentic with my students, I show them my real ups and downs and share how I personally handle challenges in my own life,” Koontz said.
An author, she published a children’s book in 2020 titled “Scooter and the Muttering Monster.”
Ten years earlier, she was a sponsor for the school’s K-Kids Club with the aim to lead the school in community service projects. For ten years, they have organized the Doggy Bag Fundraiser, donating more than $15,000 to Southeastern Guide Dogs School.
The student body also sponsors and names a guide dog puppy-in-training. The dog, in turn, becomes a celebrity on school campus. After formal training, it ends up being a guide dog for a visually impaired person, or a veteran’s service dog, or a family pet.
On the school campus, Koontz is lead mentor in the county school’s program for new teachers, personally mentoring several of them.
“I am so thankful to have a job I can do with enthusiasm and excitement,” she said.
Rotary President-elect David Pankiw with Rotarian chairman Jesse Lazarus presented Koontz with the 2022 Teacher of the Year plaque and a check for $1,000.
Taylor Ranch Elementary School in Venice has seen strong growth in the past few years. At the start of the 2021, there were 742 students, and today there are 950, indicating the growth of the Wellen Park community.
Lazarus also presented to Sarasota County School Board member Jane Goodwin a Certificate of Appreciation, recognizing her long meritorious service to the educational community of Sarasota County and the entire State of Florida.
“This kind of event is so important to the community,” Goodwin said. “I am so thrilled to be here as I complete my service. In closing, I want to draw attention to the grandparents and great-grandparents and the children being cared for by them. Today in the state of Florida, there are close to 800,000 children being raised by them.”
