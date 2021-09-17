Carroll's field of dreams becomes a reality

VENICE — Rich Carroll knew the players of Venice Challenger Baseball needed their own field over a decade ago.
It didn’t take Carroll, the league’s founder, long to realize that playing baseball on the clay, grass and raised bases on the Little League fields at Chuck Reiter Stadium proved to be difficult for many of the differently-abled players, especially those bound to wheelchairs.
Carroll passed away from an illness this summer, but his goal became realized on Friday afternoon as his widow, Nancy Carroll, cut the ribbon to officially open the Venice Challenger Baseball Complex.
“This is very special,” Nancy Carroll said. “This was his dream. It’s been a long time and a lot of donations. We took a video of the kids playing on the field (this summer) and showed it to Rich in his room (just before he passed away).
“It meant a lot to him.”
It took Carroll and his cohorts nearly five years just to find a site for the complex.
First, the plan was to build the field at the lime pits in Venice. Then, at Wellfield Park. And finally, in 2016, the group settled on land behind the Boys and Girls Club (920 Gulf Coast Blvd.)
“We have a 30-year lease on this land now with the county and WCIND,” new Venice Challenger Baseball president Mike Beaumier said. “We spent a million bucks. It’s impressive compared to what you see in a normal park.
“I can’t wait to see how the kids in wheelchairs play on this field, because they’ve had to play on clay for so long.”
The facility features two fields — one typical Little League field and one completely rubberized — along with a full parking lot, bleachers, a playground and a multi-purpose building.
The first games of the 10-week fall season begin today at 4:30 p.m., and the public is welcome to attend.
“(Saturday) will be a good time,” said Challenger Baseball player Brandon Castellana. “I can’t wait to get back to baseball. It’s my passion. Coach Rich was a good guy, and he did all of this for us.
“I feel lucky to get to play here.”
Beaumier had many donors, laborers and volunteers to thank for their efforts — like Sarasota County, which helped raise $250,000 for the rubberized field, the Suncoast Foundation, which contributed $150,000 for the multi-purpose building and the William and Marie Selby Foundation, which donated $65,000 for the playground.
No one in attendance, however, was as much of a driving force behind the idea as Carroll.
In his honor, the fields will officially be called ‘The Rich Carroll Field of Dreams.’
“Rich was more than just the guy who ran Challenger Baseball,” Beaumier said. “He was a friend. Nancy is still here, and Rich Jr. has joined the board along with us now, too.
“The legacy will continue. He’s not going to be forgotten.”
