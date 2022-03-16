Caspersen is far more than its beach

Editors Note: This is the first of a two-part series on Caspersen Beach Park. The second part will be published next Wednesday.
Caspersen Beach Park: the name is misleading. Yes, it is a beach park. And it is the place to dig for fossilized shark teeth fresh from the early Pliocene period (4 million years ago, give or take).
Caspersen gives Venice its bragging rights as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World.”
As beaches go, Caspersen is not world class. Nature is determined to keep it narrow and rocky and constantly shifting, but it’s unpredictable features may be its most important assets.
(I will get back to its shark teeth and the beach in Part 2 in next week’s column.)
Caspersen Beach Park has a rather large Outback.
The Outback has its own parking lot, which is up the hill and across the vehicle bridge. The kids can step out of the vehicle and onto the pirate ship playground, and the adults can picnic in the shaded pavilions nearby.
Both have easy access to modern restrooms.
After passing the vehicle bridge, the paved cross-island trail leads to the Venetian Waterway Park Trail along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) ... or just plain “Ditch,” as once referenced by locals.
Just south of the parking lot is an outdoor fitness center. Why not swing the monkey bars or knock out a couple chin-ups or crunches?
After crossing the aluminum footbridge, you will notice that the large trees disappear, and low scrub plants dominate.
This is not by accident. It is by fire: prescribed burn fire.
Periodically, the area is burned to provide ideal habitat for several families of almost-extinct scrub jays.
As you reach the western end of the cross-island trail, the ICW will open before you. Usually, several fisher folks will be patiently fishing, and sometimes catching, mostly sheepshead.
It has a picnic table and several benches to watch the boat traffic and a passing manatee or dolphin. Or scan the skies for feeding ospreys or bald eagles.
If you are lucky, a curious scrub jay may stop by to stare back at you.
Walk the Outback’s non-paved nature trails to find tidal creeks with emerging oyster beds and wetlands crossed by foot bridges.
Just off the paved trail is a boardwalk paralleling the large tidal creek. Bring fishing gear and hope for redfish. Don’t cast too far or your lure will decorate the mangroves across the creek.
The boardwalk also offers a great perch to view migrating waterfowl and wading birds. Or head south by foot or by off-road bikes for miles of trails between the ICW and the Gulf beaches.
It’s 7.2 miles to Manasota Key Beach.
Looking for a kayak adventure? The kayak ramp trail begins near the restrooms, and parking is several yards from the launch.
As you approach the creek, be on the lookout for a pair of raccoons at low tide hoping to feast on oysters fresh from their beds.
Launch your kayak in the tidal creek and quietly slip into hidden Red Lake to fish its mangrove lined banks, or watch the wading birds do a bit of fishing of their own.
Lake Venice Golf Club lies on the northeast shore of the lake. Kayakers beware. There are more golf balls in the lake than shark teeth.
One tidal creek permits easy entry into the ICW. Cruise south toward Lemon Bay. Remember the presence of tidal currents and low water.
It could be a double whammy: a hard paddle against the current and low tide may not let you get back in.
There are picnic benches and small pavilions scattered along the paved and unpaved trails. Park employees and volunteers help to keep the place clean and litter-free, but remember to do your part in your park.
Seagrapes, live oaks, and sabal palms are the dominant trees, offering shade when you need it. Mangroves and buttonwoods hug and hold the creek beds, while saw palmettos and prickly pears fill in the blank spots.
Do you know the difference between a sabal palm (Florida’s state tree) and a saw palmetto? Here’s a trick I use.
The sabal palm has a saberlike stem, ending in a point, and filaments peeling off the fronds.
The saw palmetto has a flat stem, ending at the fronds, and its stem is like a sharp saw blade.
Be on the lookout for wild poinsettias from summer through Christmas. They are much smaller than their holiday relatives and are usually found peeking out of roadside grass.
That’s Caspersen’s Outback. But the Beach beckons. Part 2 of this column will run next week and will return to the beach where more than shark teeth await.
