VENICE — The nonprofit Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice has named Eduardo Gloria as the new CEO.
Since 2019, Gloria has served as the chief operating officer of the nonprofit, which oversees 36 programs with 100 employees in the 10-county Diocese of Venice region.
He has also served as the interim CEO since late 2021.
“Through his commitment and passion in helping others through programs and outreaches in the past few years, Mr. Gloria has clearly established his readiness to lead the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Venice,” said The Most Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice.
“Together, we are dedicated to ensuring that Catholic Charities will continue to successfully serve those in need in our communities for years to come.”
Before joining the Diocese, Gloria was the COO at the Alpha-1 Foundation in Coral Gables and the Camillus House in Miami. He was also the vice president of strategy management and housing development, director of strategy management, and senior grants manager at Camillus House.
Prior to that, he worked for the city of Miami Office of the Mayor as a contracts compliance manager.
“It is truly an honor to serve as CEO of the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice,” Gloria said. “Catholic Charities will continue to deliver on our mission: Providing help, creating hope, and serving all. It is my deepest honor to continue to lead the team while we continue to strive to improve our neighbors’ lives in the communities we serve.”
