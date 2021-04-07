VENICE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has loosened its travel guidance.
But the new recommendations apply only to domestic travel by fully vaccinated people, and they still call for mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.
Masks are required on public transportation anyway, under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden.
Guidelines for people who aren’t fully vaccinated and for international travel are unchanged, with the principal recommendation being: Don’t, if you can avoid it.
Within the United States and its territories, however, the CDC says fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past receiving all the shots called for, depending on the vaccine they got — are at low risk of infection.
So are people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months.
That means they no longer need to get tested prior to departure or on arrival, and they don’t need to quarantine if they don’t have symptoms.
It’s recommended they continue to follow COVID-19 precautions, however, because vaccines aren’t 100% effective and their effectiveness against transmitting the illness is still being evaluated.
There’s also the possibility that some medical conditions and medications may reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine, Friday’s advisory states.
People who aren’t fully vaccinated are supposed to get a viral test one to three days before traveling; follow precautions; get another test three to five days are returning; and quarantine for seven days even if the results are negative.
The recommended quarantine period is 10 days if they don’t get tested.
People who have been exposed to COVID-19, who are waiting for test results or have tested positive or are sick are not to travel.
International travel is of particular concern, the advisory states, because of varying regulations around the world and varying levels of vaccination and cases.
It could increase the likelihood of exposure to a variant, and a positive test in another country could preclude a return to the U.S.
“Travel means the movement of people and disease from one place to another,” Dr. Cynthia Ogden, CDC science officer, said in an agency update Monday.
Cruise ship operations are currently suspended in U.S. waters, but the CDC recommends avoiding cruises worldwide at this time.
By the numbers
The state reported 5,459 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nearly 2,000 more than on Monday, when the number reflected a drop in testing due to the holiday weekend.
The positivity rate was 6.89%, staying above 6% for the 11th straight day. There were 74 more deaths.
Sarasota County reported 84 new cases; a 7.55% positivity rate, up for the third consecutive day; and two deaths.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 29 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with eight of them in the ICU.
Its seven-day positivity rate dipped to 3.1%, down from 3.8% for the prior period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had five COVID-19 patients.
SMH had no deaths, while VRBH had one.
Statewide, 2,989 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, 40 of them in the county.
The Sarasota County School District had 11 staff and 60 students isolated and 20 staff and 320 students quarantined Tuesday.
In the prior 48 hours, 29 people had been directed to isolate and 118 to quarantine.
