VENICE — There's no children's Halloween parade in Venice this year due to the pandemic, but the trick-or-treating will still go on for some.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines Tuesday for safer candy collection, as well as suggestions for alternative activities that would pose less risk of coronavirus infection.
If you're going to welcome trick-or-treaters, the CDC recommends avoiding direct contact with them, such as by setting up a station at which kids can just pick up a bag of treats.
If you prefer to hand them out, do so outside, it says, after washing your hands. And wear a mask.
Trick-or-treaters should wear a mask as well, and can make it part of their costume.
Kids under age 2 or who have trouble breathing should skip the mask, and no one should wear a costume mask and a cloth mask — cloth mask only.
Social distance from anyone not in your household and carry hand sanitizer to use regularly along the way.
Kids should avoid eating anything until they get home and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.
Less-risky activities the CDC suggests include pumpkin-carving; a neighborhood walk to look at decorations; a family scavenger hunt; and a neighborhood costume parade.
By the numbers
The state reported 2,709 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with 119 deaths and a 4.99% rate of positive tests.
Sarasota County had 53 new cases and a 4.38% positive rate.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported it had 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a 50% increase from Friday, but with five in the ICU, as on Friday. Its seven-day positivity rate was 2.3%.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had seven COVID-19 patients, and five employees self-quarantining.
The Sarasota County School District reported 13 new cases in the last 48 hours and 67 people excluded because of contact with an infected person.
On Tuesday it reported five staff members and 32 students isolated due to a positive test, up from four and 20 on Friday. Sixteen staff and 457 students —compared to 335 on Friday — were in quarantine.
Altogether, the district has had 21 staff and 94 students test positive since Aug. 31.
