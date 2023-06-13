Strings enrich the symphony sound

The entire string section of the Venice Symphony performed at the Patriotic Pops Concert at CoolToday Park in North Port.

 PHOTO BY ARMANDO SOLARES

NORTH PORT — A crowd of 3,300 people attended The Venice Symphony’s fourth annual Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks at CoolToday Park, May 27.

Music Director Troy Quinn led the full orchestra in an inspiring concert of great American music, including a moving tribute to the Armed Forces.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments