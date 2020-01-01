A crowd turned out in Venice’s Centennial Park Sunday to help Chabad of Venice & North Port celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights. Its Grand Hanukkah Klezmer Festival featured music, food and special guest Helga Melmed, a Holocaust survivor who was celebrating her 94th birthday.
