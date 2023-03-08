Reggie Foote, one of the directors of the Venice Antique Automobile Club of America, and Jeana Hilligoss, past Pelican Pointe Women’s Association, Inc president, set the mood for everyone attending the 20th anniversary celebration.
These past presidents of the Pelican Pointe Women’s Association, Inc. are, from left to right, Luisa Goldman, Deborah Parker, Jeana Hilligoss, Kathi Donnelly, Pat Cartwright and Diane Farrell. They took a bow at the Roaring Twenties Anniversary Party. Luisa, the current president, presented each lady with a lovely black boa.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
From left to right, Sharon Chapman and Nancy Esser dance the afternoon away at the Pelican Pointe Women’s Association, Inc. 20th anniversary celebration.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Luisa Goldman, president of the Pelican Pointe Women’s Association, Inc., led the dancing for the Roaring ’20s Dance Party. Her committee put on a sensational party.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
What better way is there to celebrate a 20th anniversary than with A Roaring ’20s Dance Party?
The Pelican Pointe Women’s Association, Inc. members wore fringed dresses, head bands and high heels to the dance. One of them even wore nylon, thigh-high stockings with seams down the back she bought at the “naughty store.”
Accessories included long cigarette holders, plenty of diamonds and long strands of pearls and feathered boas. Many thanked Amazon and online shopping for their ’20s look.
President of the group Luisa Goldman welcomed everyone and thanked founding member Murial Fraser for paving the way for the vibrant PPWA organization it is today.
The group has well over 500 hundred members.
Their activities include book and tennis clubs. Groups play games, travel, go to the theatre and maintain the garden at the Gunther Gebel-Williams statue at the Historic Venice Train Depot.
There are about 300 activity groups.
The anniversary was sold as a dance party, and it delivered. The event included a Charleston demonstration by the Fred Astaire Studio dancers, then a Charleston dance lesson. Once the music started, no one left the dance floor.
Dancers jazzed it up to “YMCA” and “I Will Survive.”
The 20th Anniversary Celebration committee can take a bow.
The Pelican Pointe Women’s Association, Inc.’s motto is, “We are about building memories and making lasting friendships.”
Congratulations PPWA and here’s to 20 more years.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Luisa Goldman. She was the first one on the dance floor and got everyone up and dancing at the Roaring ’20s Dance Party.
Her energetic spirit was contagious. Luisa was the perfect hostess, making sure everyone had food and drinks and fun. Luisa is president of the Pelican Pointe Women’s Association and has served in other board positions.
She is involved in several ongoing club activities.
Luisa welcomes the chance to serve the community with her involvement with SPARCC, the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center. She is an active member of Chabad of Venice and has chaired activities and events for the Chabad.
Luisa is soft spoken; yet, when in charge, she is a dynamo who gets things done. She is always gracious and fun. Luisa is one of those terrific people who doesn’t sweat the small stuff. She is a doer.
Luisa Goldman is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
