What better way is there to celebrate a 20th anniversary than with A Roaring ’20s Dance Party?

The Pelican Pointe Women’s Association, Inc. members wore fringed dresses, head bands and high heels to the dance. One of them even wore nylon, thigh-high stockings with seams down the back she bought at the “naughty store.”


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

