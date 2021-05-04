VENICE — A celebration of life is set for Saturday for homicide victim Tina Strader.
The service takes place at 6 p.m. May 8 at Center of Hope, 2395 Shamrock Road, Venice.
Strader, 46, was found severely beaten in the Rodeway Inn in South Venice. She was working for the motel and cleaning a room when she was brutally attacked.
Stephen Matthew Havrilka, 30, is accused of killing her.
Havrilka was arrested April 20 along U.S. 41 where he was acting erratic, according to witnesses.
In the latest court filing, the 12th Judicial Circuit prosecution is seeking to compel a DNA sample from Havrilka.
The hearing on the May 11 in Sarasota. Currently, Havrilka is being represented by a public defender.
Tina Strader lived and worked at the motel with her husband, Gerald Strader. Strader currently uses a wheelchair because of surgeries and hasn’t been working while recovering.
When she didn’t respond to his texts on April 20, he ended up finding her in a closet of a room she had been cleaning.
Red hearts have been painted outside of motel room doors in her memory. She drew hearts as a punctuation over the letter i.
A GoFundMe set up for her funeral and his ongoing expenses has brought in more than $45,000 so far. The initial goal was for $12,000.
Gerald Strader previously said there has been an outpouring of support from people at Rodeway Inn and around the community.
Tina Strader was a mother of four and grandmother of two originally from Longview, Texas.
The couple met when they worked at the same company in North Carolina in 2015. They were married just a few months after their first date. The two moved to Florida, eventually ending up in Venice after living in Tampa for awhile.
He said they both liked Venice, falling in love with the sense of community.
Stephen Matthew Havrilka, 30, is in custody on one charge of homicide: murder danger and depraved without premeditation, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office jail records.
While Havrilka has a long history of short fits of violence — including domestic battery and attacking police officers, nobody at the motel had been told he was a threat.
