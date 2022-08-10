SARASOTA — Building on the success of last Season’s student performances, including “Images of Dance” and “Alice in Wonderland,” The Sarasota Ballet’s Education Department announces upcoming events.
These will include student graduations and promotions, as well as The Sarasota Ballet School’s 2022 – 2023 school year sponsor, Só Dança.
Since announcing the inaugural production of “The Nutcracker” for its December program last month, The Sarasota Ballet School has seen significant increases in enrollment levels, with Fall enrollment currently underway.
This month, The Sarasota Ballet School will hold its second annual “August Experience Days,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13, 14, and 20. Prospective students may take a trial class, meet the teachers, and register in person for the school year.
Following recent growth, the Margaret Barbieri Conservatory has had many successes. Several students have joined the The Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company and other companies throughout the United States.
Advancing from the Trainee Program to The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company: Tricia Carmody, Ella Lau, Riley Putnal, Pearl Smith, Wyatt Dodd, Joseph Huberty, and Ezra Schenck.
From the Trainee Program to other companies; Carly Anderson – Milwaukee Ballet II, Ada Peruzzi – Indianapolis Ballet, Alexandra Huffman – Portland Ballet, and Julia Walden – Ballet Theatre of Maryland.
From the Trainee Program to Universities: Elizabeth Pinel – Butler University, Laura Gayre – Vanderbilt University, Gabriela Polakovic – Boston University, and Madison Bourque – University of Florida.
Studio Company Dancers Israel Ellis and Calen Sutherland have been promoted to Company Apprentices. Willa Frantz and Bel Pickering have been promoted to Company Corps de ballet, and Studio Company Dancers Kenny Allen and Terri Jean Thomson will continue their ballet careers elsewhere, with Allen joining the Colorado Ballet, and Thomson joining Walt Disney World as a featured performer at Animal Kingdom.
“It is a remarkable testament to the success of the programs that we are able to foster an environment that not only facilitates, but catapults students into a future in ballet,” said Sarasota ballet education director Christopher Hird.
“We are thrilled for our students moving up with The Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company, and we are excited to see our graduates excel in other Companies, as well.
“To have made a mark on these incredible talents so early in their respective careers is always wonderful to see.”
The Sarasota Ballet is pleased to present Só Dança as the official uniform provider and sponsor of The Sarasota Ballet School through the 2022-2023 school year.
Through its generosity, “Dance – The Next Generation” students will be provided with ballet flats, and six students of The Margaret Barbieri Conservatory will receive full uniform products.
Through their support of The Sarasota Ballet School’s vision, the partnership with Só Dança for this upcoming school year is poised produce the best in ballet education for all students.
