The Parise family

Parise’s food truck is run by Michael Parise along with his wife Sherilene and daughter Catherine.

VENICE — Combining his two passions, Michael Parise is bringing both coffee and cannolis to Venice through his food truck Parise’s.

“We found Venice and I said I think we found our little spot,” Parise said.


Parise's food truck

Parise's cannolis

Parise Coffee

Parise's

