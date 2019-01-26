Sarasota County School Board members are considering a districtwide ban on cellphones during the school day.
School Board Member Bridget Ziegler proposed the ban at a work session Tuesday.
Ziegler said she heard from a number of teachers who said cellphones were causing a disruption in school. The majority supported eliminating the use of cellphones inside the classroom, she said.
“I believe that when they’re there in school, while they may be used for any kind of curriculum, it’s far and few between, and I believe it tends to be counterproductive,” Ziegler said. “The erosion of communication abilities in the developing minds of young children is, I think, paramount. They’re there to learn. I think there’s a level of respect and decorum in the classroom that this will enhance.”
School Board Vice Chair Caroline Zucker said she heard the opposite from teachers.
“Some of the teachers don’t want us to be involved,” Zucker said. “They want to be able to run their class the way they see fit.”
Zucker and School Board Member Shirley Brown said many parents had concerns about their children not having access to their phones during the day.
“They want to be able to hear from their kids if there’s an emergency,” Brown said.
The board members agreed that cellphone restrictions should vary depending on grade level.
School Board Chair Jane Goodwin said she was more concerned about prohibiting elementary students from using cellphones than middle or high school students.
“I see no reason for a child to be using a cellphone in class in elementary.” Goodwin said. “Students in elementary need to be involved with presence.”
School Board Member Eric Robinson said a fourth-grade teacher had her students use cellphones to do quizzes, which prompted him to ask whether students are required to have cellphones to participate in class.
He said this could affect students from low socioeconomic backgrounds who may not be able to afford adevice.
“I am aware of nowhere that we require a student to have a cellphone,” Superintendent Todd Bowden said.
Bowden said each teacher has a different approach to managing cellphone use in the classroom and should be able to make that decision.
“If there is a teacher in our district who says, ‘I don’t want cellphones in our classroom,’ I think we need to give them the freedom to say, ‘There will be no cellphones in our classroom,’” Bowden said. “But I also believe the opposite is true, that if we have teachers who have learned to use cellphones as part of their instructional process that we should not limit them and their usage.”
This matter will be further discussed on Feb. 5 at a work session, where board members will review school policies.
