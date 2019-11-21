VENICE — If you’re 18 or older, a U.S. citizen and a licensed driver, the U.S. Census Bureau has a job for you.
Applications to be a census “enumerator” are being taken now, Participation Specialist Neal E. Dollar told the Venice City Council on Tuesday.
Outgoing Mayor John Holic remarked the $15.50 an hour the Bureau pays sounded a lot better than the $3.50 an hour his Council salary amortizes to.
The decennial count doesn’t start until March and this year for the first time it will largely be conducted online, Dollar said.
Still, the Bureau needs to hire 500,000 enumerators to follow up with people who don’t respond to being prodded by mail to submit their information.
Participation is important, he said, because it determines a state’s share of $675 billion in federal funding for 132 programs at the state and local level.
“The money follows the count,” he said. “It doesn’t go to where the need is.”
Census data also control the number of seats a state gets in the House of Representatives.
In 2010 about 75% of county residents returned their census form by mail. The Bureau is hoping for 95% online participation, Dollar said.
Here’s the procedure.
The federal government will send each household in the country a letter on March 12 that has a code to access the survey online. Someone in the household will be expected to answer 10 demographic questions about each person living there.
Two postcard reminders will be sent if there’s no response. If the survey still hasn’t been taken the household will get another mailing, but this one will have a printed census form.
There’s another postcard if neither the survey nor the form has been completed. Then, an enumerator will be sent, to offer help.
There’s also a hotline people can call for assistance in a dozen languages, he said. The form is available in more than 60 languages and dialects, according to Dollar.
He asked Mayor John Holic to establish a “complete count committee” — CCC — that would assist in encouraging census participation. Holic, presiding over his last regular meeting deferred action to incoming Mayor Ron Feinsod.
Dollar said that community CCCs could also form on their own to focus on participation among their members.
North Port and Laurel have already been identified as likely low response areas, he said, so extra resources will be targeted there.
If you’re interested in a census job, call 855-562-2020 or visit 2020Census.gov/jobs.
