VENICE — Frustrated that road projects seem to be languishing on the city’s Capital Improvement Schedule, Council Member Mitzie Fiedler has decided to try to get them moving.
She has enlisted the help of the Central Venice Coalition (CVC) to compile information about transportation issues from its 40 affiliated homeowner and condominium associations.
CVC steering committee member Dick Longo said a five-member subcommittee has been formed to research the area roughly from Pinebrook South east to Auburn Road, and from East Venice Avenue north to Laurel Road.
One of the reasons the Council rejected a proposal by Fiedler last fall to reorder staff’s recommended capital improvement priority list was that there wasn’t enough information, and there was too little time to gather any before the list had to be submitted to the county.
Fiedler wants to remedy that this year, and provide her colleagues with up-to-date information from people with their “boots on the ground.”
The information that was available was “imperfect and inconsistent,” she said. For example, Sarasota County considers Laurel Road to be operating well below capacity but a city study rated it an “F.”
“If you live out here” — which she does — “you see it deteriorating,” said Fiedler, a resident of Venetian Golf & River Club.
Based on constituent comments, she had wanted to move proposed traffic lights at Pinebrook Road and Edmondson Road and at Auburn Road and East Venice Avenue traffic up from nos. 14 and 15 on the list into the top 10.
They belonged in the top 10, she said. To make room for them, she proposed moving improvements to I-75 ramps at Laurel Road down the list.
She’d still like to give them a higher priority, but she also wants the subcommittee to bring in other ideas.
Longo said the group has some specific proposals to share at a Council transportation workshop scheduled for next Wednesday that could lead to significant improvements in the area.
It’s not possible just to stop growth, he said, so the group’s focus is on the mitigation of transportation problems resulting from it.
“That’s not a word that’s tossed around much at all,” he said.
The top three projects on the list are big-ticket items that haven’t changed: the Pinebrook Road/East Venice Avenue intersection, including at Ridgewood Avenue; widening Laurel Road from Knights Trail Road to Jacaranda Boulevard; and widening Pinebrook Road from Edmondson Road to East Venice Avenue.
Staff ranked the remaining projects in order of their volume-to-capacity score, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said.
All are county roads, which means the city has no direct control over them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.