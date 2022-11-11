VENICE — After a one-meeting delay, the Historic and Architectural Preservation Board discussed — briefly — whether to OK a proposed application for certified local government status.
They did, on a 6-0 vote with member Jon Steketee absent Thursday. The application goes to the City Council now for approval and submission.
The Historic Preservation Board had pushed the effort to obtain CLG status leading up to the adoption of the city's new land-development regulations this summer.
Ironically, its success meant the end of the board and the Architectural Review Board, which the regulations combined into the HAPB on the recommendation of the state's CLG coordinator.
As stated in the application, the city's reasons for applying are to fulfill a commitment in the comprehensive plan; to be able to apply for grants to "develop and maintain an inventory of historic resources"; and "as the foundation for maintaining a solid and professional historic preservation program."
The city's "current" inventory dates back to 1985.
"Subgrants" will enable it to conduct regular surveys and update brochures, produce new publications and review and update its preservation guidelines, the application says.
To qualify for CLG status, the city has to document compliance with dozens of criteria, including 15 requirements that apply to the board.
One is that it have rules of procedure. It didn't, but it adopted some later in the meeting.
Other business
The board also considered a staff-proposed LDR amendment regarding properties that need a certificate of architectural compliance or certificate of approval.
Some older structures should have a tile roof, in keeping with the LDR and the John Nolen plan, but have shingles instead. A switch to tile if a roof replacement is needed would be more costly, and there could be a question whether the extra weight would be supported.
There can be a similar issue regarding doors, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said.
The city has allowed a "like for like" replacement in such cases, he said, and staff proposed to tweak the LDR in that regard.
But Board Member Jon Barrick said that would be too lenient a standard, so Clark suggested that a change to require either an LDR compliant material or a variance to excuse not using one.
The board approved the idea 6-0. It needs Council approval.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.