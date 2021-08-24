This 22,000-square-foot shark painting was completed during the Chalk Festival in Venice and was officially recognized in 2015 for setting a Guinness World Record. The Chalk Festival scheduled for Oct. 29 is up in the air because the city has instituted a ban on special events due to the COVID-19 surge. City officials aren't sure how long the ban will last.
Upcoming Venice special events, including the Chalk Festival that attracts tens of thousands of people, may have to reschedule due to a decision city officials made Monday.
Because of the resurgence of COVID-19, Venice is no longer handing out permits for special events. Further, upcoming events will have to reschedule if the COVID-19 threat is still too great.
The organizers of the craft festival that was scheduled for downtown the weekend of Sept. 3-4 have been told they will have to reschedule their event. The Chalk Festival is further down the road, set for Oct. 29-Nov. 1.
Also in the near future is the Sun Fiesta, which attracts thousands of people and features various activities, including the popular bed races.
"As much as we regret what appears to be a step backwards in our fight against the virus, we believe that in the interest of public health and safety, this caution is necessary," said Ed Lavallee, the city manager.
While the exact parameters for reissuing permits have not been set, Lavallee will consider following a similar protocol of the schools, in which if the percentage of cases falls below a certain number, the ban will be lifted.
He will continue to monitor factors and the decline in risk.
Lavallee said he takes full responsibility for the emergency decision and thinks this was the appropriate decision and stated it was a "dangerous time" to gather in large groups.
"This was really a hard decision to make," Lavallee said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.