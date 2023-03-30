VENICE — There won't be an International Chalk Festival this year. However, founder Denise Kowal is already working at bringing the event back in 2024 … but not in Venice.
The Venice Municipal Airport is the preferred site for the event because of the amount of pavement that artists can use for pictures at the festival grounds, she said.
"We love Venice," she said.
Due to Hurricane Ian, the area was off limits last October, when "the largest Chalk Festival we did, ever," was scheduled to take place, she said.
It has been back in operation for several months. The real problem, Kowal said, is that the 14,000-square-foot warehouse on Base Avenue she'd been renting has been leased to a different tenant.
It was the event's office and storage facility. Putting the event on at the airport is impossible without it, she said, and she hasn't been able to find another space in Venice.
"Now we don't have anything at all," she said, though she added that the new tenant, Venice Mercato, has been accommodating during the move.
There was still a festival in October, but it was a scaled-down version in Sarasota because she couldn't find alternative venues in Venice, Kowal said.
That event had "nothing to do with anything we had planned in Venice," she said. "We totally created that even in a week. It was super challenging."
There were artists already in town, she said, but without pavement to work on, they created pictures on bulky 30-foot canvases that had to be stored every night so they wouldn't be stolen.
The artists were exhausted afterward, she said.
On the plus side, the mobile art could be displayed at a one-day show at the John and Mable Ringing Museum of Art, and it's now in storage in Sarasota for future use — possibly in a 3-D museum Kowal said she wants to establish in the county.
The festival's finances also took a hit thanks to Ian, she said.
She said she got notice of the need to cancel the Venice event just after placing an order for flowers for a first-time feature called "Florial Infloriata," which was to showcase artists whose media are natural items such as flowers or sand.
The order was quickly canceled but money was lost on hotel reservations and plane tickets, she said.
Neither a smaller festival in Venice in April that was the first since the pandemic nor the October event in Sarasota made any money, she said, and the Venice event lost about $170,000.
But she's pressing ahead, though to the public the festival is on hold for now.
Kowal said it will probably be September or October before plans for the next international event firm up. It will be in Sarasota, where the event began, and will be preceded by smaller local events, she said, including some in Venice, though no details about those are available yet either.
"We can never recreate what we did at the airport," she said. "It's never going to be the same."
Other things are in the works too, according to ChalkFestival.org, including adding 100 paintings to the Avenue of Art in Sarasota; organizing the debut of Floralia Infiorata; and creating a Chalk Festival legacy film.
When it returns in 2024, the International Chalk Festival will have familiar elements but "we'll continue to do new things," Kowal said.
"Things are forever changing," she said. "Here it is, changing again."
