Fending off the Chariots of Fire

Aslin Bikfalvy, right, fends off a Roman chariot at the April 2022 Venice Chalk Festival.

VENICE — There won't be an International Chalk Festival this year. However, founder Denise Kowal is already working at bringing the event back in 2024 … but not in Venice.

The Venice Municipal Airport is the preferred site for the event because of the amount of pavement that artists can use for pictures at the festival grounds, she said.


Chalk Festival

Chalk drawings, such as this one by Devyn Wensley, look like actual museum canvas paintings laid on the ground.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments