Work by Terralynn Lake at Chalk Festival

A chalk painting by Terralynn Lake was one of the larger works at the recent Venice Chalk Festival at the Venice Municipal Airport.

PHOTO provided BY MARIA ROLES

 PHOTO provided BY MARIA ROLES

VENICE — The Chalk Festival will no longer be held in Venice at the end of October, but will be occurring in a limited capacity throughout downtown Sarasota.

“We are moving forward the best we can,” Chair Denise Kowal said.


