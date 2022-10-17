VENICE — The Chalk Festival will no longer be held in Venice at the end of October, but will be occurring in a limited capacity throughout downtown Sarasota.
“We are moving forward the best we can,” Chair Denise Kowal said.
The Chalk Festival was going to be held at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds on Oct. 28-31. However, the grounds were deemed unavailable after Hurricane Ian.
“It was pretty uncertain for several days,” Kowal said.
Once the festival grounds were unavailable, Kowal — who founded the event — said they tried “desperately” to find another location on the island of Venice. But since Venice Public Works was busy with storm aftermath and more, the festival had to move.
“So we have scaled things back drastically,” Kowal said.
Since the festival will be held in public places throughout downtown Sarasota, Kowal said it will all be free.
The festival will have 25 3D artists creating illusions in Sarasota the last few days of October, as previously planned.
Over Halloween weekend, the zombie installation will still be occurring and will be located in Burns Square, at the intersection of South Orange and South Pineapple avenues in Sarasota.
The planned “Floralia Infiorata,” which are carpets of flowers, sand and other natural materials, will not be happening this year. Kowal plans for the international artists specializing in “Infiorata” and “Rangoli” to come back in April for another Chalk Festival.
Locations for the art installments will be posted on the festival’s website atchalkfestival.org
“We are going to really miss doing this one that was so site specific and season specific,” Kowal said about the Venice Chalk Festival, which was called “A Spirited Museum in Motion.”
