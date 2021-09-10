VENICE -- The International Chalk Festival, which was scheduled for late October at the Venice Airport, has been postponed until April 1, 2022.

This annual event attracts thousands of visitors and brings artists from across the world to paint with chalk in both 2-D and 3-D. Other forms of art are featured, too.

The event is being affected by the COVID-19 surge and is being rescheduled "in an abundance of caution for our volunteers, artists and spectators," said Denise Kowal, the event's founder. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments