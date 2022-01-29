VENICE — The long-awaited Venice Chalk Festival will be returning to the Venice Municipal Airport festival grounds in April.
“It’ll be wonderful,” said Denise Kowal, the founder and CEO of Chalk Festival.
This year’s festival will be over three days starting on Friday, April 1 and running through Sunday, April 3.
After being pushed back from its original date at the end of October last year, Kowal said the festival’s lead volunteers and artists are excited for its return.
She said for safety protocols, the event is outside and the art form allows a large distance between the artists and the attendees. Additional social distancing will be put in place for visitors.
With the theme of “Resilience,” the artists will begin making the chalk art on Friday and will continue into Saturday. Those days have limited times for visitors to allow the artists some uninterrupted time in the morning and evening to create.
“Having the artists work a little quicker,” Kowal said about shortening the festival to three days.
The final day of the festival, which is usually the busiest, will be the viewing day of the completed works and will have extended hours.
Like in years past, the festival will have international artists attending. Kowal said they are working through the required measures for those artists to come.
While parking is free, general admission tickets vary depending on the day, and children or students under 17 are $5 each day.
Friday’s general admission tickets are $10, Saturday’s are $15 and Sunday’s are $20.
A pass to attend all three days is $30.
“The only way we survive is everyone pitching in,” she said about the community event run by volunteers.
The festival is looking for any volunteers for the three-day event.
Along with watching the artists create either 2-D or 3-D chalk art, the festival will also have various vendors including beverages and food.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.