The annual Venice Chalk Festival is about to begin — again and again.
That is no typo. It is the nature of what has become a truly international festival that brings the world’s finest chalk artists to Venice. Success brought a growing budget and the need to sell tickets in addition to securing sponsor donations.
Tickets are sold separately for each day, $5 for children 17 and under each day; $10 per person for adults on Friday, $15 per person for adults on Saturday, $20 per person for adults on Sunday, or $30 per person for a three-day pass for adults.
While seeing the completed work on Sunday is a must, seeing how the work begins adds to the experience.
That is why this is a festival that begins “again and again.”
It began in 2008
Organized by Denise Kowal, the president of the Burns Square Property Owners Association in Sarasota, the Avenida de Colores Chalk Festival brought some 100 street painters and nearly twice that many stage performers to about two blocks of Palm Avenue in the vicinity of Burns Court.
By 2010, Kowal had incorporated the Avenida de Colores and renamed the event the Sarasota Chalk Festival. She invested money and time to make what became this country’s first international chalk festival.
Outgrowing Sarasota, the festival moved to Venice where it first had three sites — Miami Avenue, the Venice Art Center and an unused runway at the Venice Airport. While Venice has proved to be a good location, providing transportation and parking for attendees was not easy.
Consolidating the entire event at the airport has proved to be the ideal solution. There is plenty of parking and plenty of smooth cement on which to paint whatever size works and subjects inspire the variety of artists.
The festival pays the expenses of the best and most famous of the chalk artists: airfare, lodging and meals. Others come on their own just to be part of this special event and to rub elbows with the best of the best, hoping to one day join that elite group.
In addition to expenses for the key artists, the festival’s budget covers supplies such as gallons of chalk paint for the biggest works and traditional colored chalk for younger would-be chalk artists.
Perhaps some of those children will one day become internationally famous chalk artists.
Recent shows have included walls used by the major artists but also by festival visitors who want to try their hand at chalk art.
The 8-foot-by-8-foot walls also serve to enhance the 3-D effect of some creations. Chalk festival visitors enjoy becoming part of such images in photos taken at the festival.
Some artists participate by helping to fill in the colors on the largest works. As most works are designed as 3-D art, ticket holders delight in having their pictures taken in such as way that it appears they are in the mouth of a whale or a shark, or about to be eaten by a tiger, or even jumping rope with children.
Others go to see replicas in chalk of some of the greatest paintings to be found in museums around the world.
Judging by all the picture-taking going on at the event, nearly everyone is fascinated by watching the work in progress Friday and Saturday.
Admission tickets and sponsorships cover all the expenses for this event that has added to the reputation of this Venice as a mecca for artists.
Visitors go Friday to see the festival begin.
Many then return on the second day to see the progress.
On Sunday, everything must be completed so festival fans always show up on Sunday to see the results.
There will be food trucks and other vendors at this festival.
The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 at the Venice Airport, 610 Airport Avenue East in Venice.
On Friday, artists are usually about half-way through completing their oversized artwork. Meet the artists and see the creative process from the beginning.
Saturday the artists will finish their work by the end of the day. Take photos of the artwork and the artists. Students and those new to chalking on pavement will be creating 6-foot by 6-foot chalk works.
Sunday is the day to see all the completed work by artists who have come from all over the world to chalk oversized masterpieces. Many are designed to immerse viewers in the work.
Each day, there is ample opportunity for visitors young and not-so-young to try their hand at chalk art. Chalk and ground surfaces are provided as well as chalk walls where those who care — or dare — can create their own masterpieces.
If you want to sign up as a festival artist or learn more about the event, visit the website. Adult chalk artists will work Friday and Saturday, and students will work on Saturday only.
Call 941-488-8877 or visit: chalkfestival.org
