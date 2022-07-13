Challenge Baseball gets to visit Tropicana Field By FRAN VALENCIC Social Columnist Jul 13, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Lisa Guscette and Brandon Castellana wait at The Trop, ready to watch Ray’s Baseball. Lisa helped organize the event that brought Challenger players and volunteers from Venice to Tropicana Field. PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC Jolena, Derek and Dean Scrivens enjoy meeting Raymond, the enthusiastic Ray’s Mascot at Tropicana Field. PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC Steve Price celebrates with Josh Compton after Josh gets one of the baseballs while watching the Ray’s game at Tropicana Field. Steve is a Challenger Baseball coach. PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC The Sarasota Ford sponsored 1 Team 1 Community group and Venice Challenger Baseball players and volunteers teamed up for a terrific afternoon of baseball at Tropicana Field. GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY FRAN VALENCIC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Take me out to the ballgame.” In Venice, Challenger Baseball is a popular sport. It brings players, volunteers and fans together for fun and a chance to share the love.Challenger Baseball gives players with physical challenges a chance to enjoy playing the game with the help of volunteers.Members of Sarasota Ford 1 Community 1 Team volunteered at games. After having fun and meeting the Challenger family, 1 Community 1 Team took their volunteering a step further.They sponsored the Challenger players, their families and volunteers to an afternoon of baseball at Tropicana Field.Some players and families left from the Challenger Field in Venice by bus, others traveled by car. They met at Gate A to cheers, high fives and hugs.Each player received a T-shirt and a tote bag filled with a cup, a holder and other souvenirs.The Tampa Rays staff was kind and welcoming. They walked everyone through corridors, down ramps and past hundreds of fans to the famous Section 162 with sensational seats right on the field.After getting their wrist bands, everyone in the group enjoyed a buffet of hot dogs, sauerkraut, mac and cheese, popcorn and drinks. The buffet and soft drink bar stayed full through the entire game. The group had a visit from Ray’s Mascot Raymond, and a video person who put some of the group on the Jumbotron, which was fun.Josh Compton was one of the stars. Ray’s left-fielder Randy Arozarena gave waves and smiles. And, of course, after the game everyone who still had some energy ran the bases.“Rays up” to the Tropicana Field Staff. Special shout out to Tania, who took care of the group all the way to walking us out to the bus. Go Rays.Some Of Our BestThe special people of this week are the Sarasota Ford 1 Community 1 Team volunteers. They earned an A+++ for a terrific Challenger Day at the Trop.They interacted with players the whole time, helped serve food and clean up. Afterwards, one of the Ray's staff said, "Wow, no one ever cleans up."Before leaving, Challenger presented the 1 Community 1 Team group with a T-shirt signed by all the Challenger players. Yes, there were tears and smiles and more hugs.Sarasota Ford 1 Community 1 Team volunteers and Challenger Players make Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net. 