Sometimes it takes awhile to make a dream a reality.
The people affiliated with Venice Challenger Baseball know that all too well. But they’re about to take a big step forward toward building their field of dreams.
For more than 20 years, the organization founded by Rich Carroll has provided an opportunity for people who have physical or cognitive challenges to play baseball. Everything is free: uniforms, games, food and drinks and insurance.
Games are played at Chuck Reiter Park, where fields are set up for Little League play. The base paths are clay, the bases are raised and the infield and outfield are grass.
But clay can play havoc with an electric wheelchair’s motor. Raised bases are a tripping hazard. And no part of the field provides a soft landing for someone with mobility issues.
Two potential deals with the city of Venice for land fell through for a Challenger complex. Finally, in late 2015 Challenger was able to coordinate a lease for land south of the Ronald Foxworthy Campus along Gulf Coast Boulevard among Suncoast Foundation for the Handicapped, Sarasota County and the West Coast Inland Navigation District.
That was the hard part. Then came the harder part.
Plans were developed for two fields — one smaller and rubberized, with painted-on bases, one regulation Little League — a playground, a multipurpose building and parking.
The estimated cost: more than $1 million.
Fundraising has been slow going, in part because the project remains a concept. More than three years after the lease was approved by the county, there’s still a little more paperwork to complete in Phase 1 so work can begin and potential donors can see progress.
That’s about to change, however.
Cash, pledges and in-kind and pro bono donations finally have Challenger positioned to move to Phase 2 — clearing the land and starting to prep the site for its fields.
Phase 2 also includes fencing the property and installing a landscape buffer to shield it from housing in the area.
The cost of that work, even with in-kind donations, means actual construction of the fields — Phase 3 — will have to wait, said Mike Beaumier, a senior project executive with Gilbane Building Co. who’s been overseeing the project since the beginning.
He still has hopes that games can be played on the new field this fall — even just the last game of the season, the way the Atlanta Braves are concluding spring training at their complex in North Port.
That possibility recently got a boost thanks to an agreement with Suncoast Foundation. In exchange for naming rights, it’s going to fund Challenger’s multipurpose building.
“We selectively look at projects and try to do what we can, especially for special needs kids,” Foundation Board Member Don Fisher said.
The Foundation already backs the Gene Whipp Sports Center for Special Athletes on the same campus. The Center has a track-and-field setup as well as a gym for weight training. The ball fields will offer another athletic option.
“We’re going to have a really super sports complex right here in Venice,” Fisher said.
Just to the east is the Robert and Joan Lee Boys & Girls Club, which has entered into its own agreement with Challenger.
Because the Club isn’t open on the weekend and Challenger games are on Saturday, the league will have the use of Club parking, saving the cost of putting in its own lot.
In addition, Challenger will have utility access via an easement from the club, avoiding the expense of running lines all the way to the street, Beaumier said. Challenger has agreed to install a separate playground for the Club’s use, since it doesn’t have one.
There’s a Phase 4, after the fields are open and play has begun, he said. It includes bleachers, dugouts and lights to accommodate the families and fans who come out to the games, as more money becomes available.
Even after more than 20 years, Carroll said he only recently really appreciated the social aspect of his organization.
One player’s mother told him that her daughter wants to put her uniform on first thing in the morning and starts pushing to go to the park well before game time.
Carroll said he always thought his players came out for exercise. Now he sees that for some of them, Saturdays are more about seeing friends than fresh air and baseball.
Whatever brings them out, the key is that they can put their challenges aside for a time and have fun.
“It’s just pure,” he said.
