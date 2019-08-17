We are excited to kick off our fall season of chamber offerings and events. We are pleased to bring back our very successful CEO Roundtable which was initiated last year in partnership with SCORE.
CEO Roundtable is an enriching collaborative think tank venue held at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce monthly and is designed to provide CEOs and Presidents with the opportunity to connect with their professional colleagues of diverse ages and industry backgrounds to discuss challenges and successes involved with aspects of running a business.
Our Roundtable program serves to support the chamber mission by acting as an informal board of advisors to each other in addition to creating an opportunity for a venue for our local business leaders to provide a forum to receive ideas, advice, solution formulation.
The goal of the chamber in forming this organization is to enhance our business community with a physical and intellectual gathering place to bring our local business power players to share ideas, collaborate and foster best practices. Our area CEOs may obtain an application at: VeniceChamber.com/CEOroundtable. Our deadline for next year is: August 31, 2019!
This fall we are also celebrating the return of Women Empowering Women on November 1, at the Venetian Golf & River Club.
Women Empowering Women is a one-day event empowering women through conversations, panel discussions, a keynote speaker and motivational speaker. It offers personal development and enriched resources.
Guests in attendance will enjoy the following contributors: Karen Fordham, President & CEO Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Sharon Roush, President Laurel Road Hospital Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, Rae Dowling, Area Manager Florida Power & Light, Gretchen Bauer Founder BSwanky and MK Mueller, author of 8 to Great." Interested community members who would like to attend are invited to visit our event page online at: VeniceChamber.com/WEW. We are so pleased and proud to bring these successful programs back again in 2019!
Finally, in addition to the two above new initiatives from last year, we are pleased to have our Business Showcase at the Venice Community Center on Friday and Saturday, October 4th and 5th from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.. We will feature hourly $100 cash giveaways and are delighted to have many returning organizations from last year such as our Atlanta Braves as well as welcoming new members such as Chic-Fil-A! Come see who is showcased. This event is FREE and open to the public. For more information: venicechamber.com/businessshowcase/
Kathy Lehner is the President and CEO of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
