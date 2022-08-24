Occasions

The Occasions, with Bobby Pinkerton on drums, was the headlining band during the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce’s talent show.

VENICE — Attendees danced the night away while listening to area talent during the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s first-ever “Chamber Has Talent” event Friday.

Phil Adams

Phil Adams was one of the many performers during the first “Chamber Has Talent” event on Friday night.

The event was presented by Plantation Golf & Country Club and was held to raise money for the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s leadership programs.

Kelly Olliver and Michael Bacon

Kelly Olliver, owner of British Open Pub, and Michael Bacon, owner of Bacon Brands including Brewburgers, were the emcees for the fundraising event.


Tara Gess

Tara Gess, with Rising Vibes, won the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce’s talent show on Friday night.
