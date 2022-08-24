topical Chamber of Commerce event is a night of fundraising fun By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Occasions, with Bobby Pinkerton on drums, was the headlining band during the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce’s talent show. GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON VENICE — Attendees danced the night away while listening to area talent during the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s first-ever “Chamber Has Talent” event Friday. Phil Adams was one of the many performers during the first “Chamber Has Talent” event on Friday night. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON The event was presented by Plantation Golf & Country Club and was held to raise money for the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s leadership programs.“It’s really for a great cause,” said Bacon Brands owner Michael Bacon, who emceed the event along with Kelly Olliver, owner of British Open Pub.The fundraising event aimed to support Venice Chamber’s Leadership Venice and Teen Leadership programs.Both programs expose the participants to the community with hopes they will continue to make the area better. Kelly Olliver, owner of British Open Pub, and Michael Bacon, owner of Bacon Brands including Brewburgers, were the emcees for the fundraising event. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON The Teen Leadership program finished its first year in May and was set up as a “grassroots type of growth to our kids,” said Venice Chamber President and CEO Kathy Lehner.She said the students learned things about Venice they never knew despite growing up here.To aid with the leadership programs, “Chamber Has Talent” functioned as a fun night along with a fundraising event.The Occasions, with Bobby Pinkerton on drums, was the headlining band, playing between the talent show performances. When the band performed, they had nearly everyone dancing out of their seats. While the audience enjoyed all of the talent show performers, the room went crazy for 92-year-old Larry Cappeto and his band, which won runner-up, performing Frank Sinatra.Someone in the crowd shouted “so cute” as many others from the Senior Friendship Center held up signs that said “Go Larry.” After performing, Cappeto was seen dancing all night long. Tara Gess, with Rising Vibes, won the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce’s talent show on Friday night. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON Performer Tara Gess, with Rising Vibes, was the winner of the evening with her rendition of “Strawberry Wine.”While she performed solo during the talent show, she and her wife recently started Rising Vibes band as part of a larger business venture into the holistic healing industry.Originally from Nashville, Gess is an attorney. However, before going to law school in 2011, she was a performer.“It was really fun to play in front of everyone again,” Gess said. “Reminded me about how much I love singing.”Throughout the night, attendees were enjoying the music.While most of the other talent show performers played guitar or sang, David Joyner shocked the crowd with his classical training on the piano.“It’s great to see so many people come together for a charity event and also have a great time,” said Emma McCormack, an attendee. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Venice Area Chamber Of Commerce Foundation Chamber Has Talent Trending Now ShorePoint Venice hospital to announce 'change' in services ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 Two Venice physicians named to 'America's Best Eye Doctors' list Man arrested in Tuesday hit-and-run crash of girl Cops: Hit-and-run 'solved' by a tip Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now ShorePoint Venice hospital to announce 'change' in services ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 Two Venice physicians named to 'America's Best Eye Doctors' list Man arrested in Tuesday hit-and-run crash of girl Cops: Hit-and-run 'solved' by a tip Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.