VENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce announced its “trifecta of offerings” that it is open will “urge locals and tourists alike to focus on, explore, and learn about our amazing Venice area.”
“We are so pleased to have a Leadership program successfully in place that ensures new appreciation and familiarity with our community,” Venice Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kathy Lehner said.
She noted the first class created an app that will help educate and entertain. It is called Venice Quest and includes four different adventures — history; arts and culture; downtown/Venice Beach and Young at Heart.
“(The) ‘scavenger hunt APP’ that is downloadable through SCAVIFY which encourages both locals and tourists alike to get to the know the Venice area to an uncommon degree,” she said in a news release.
The news release said it helps entertain visitors; students and schools wanting to teach Venice history along with service groups and other organizations “looking for a fun and interesting way to learn more about what Venice has to offer.”
Along with Leadership and Venice Quest, the chamber is starting Focus on Venice.
Focus on Venice will be similar to Leadership but “will do the same but in an abbreviated, and accessible lunchtime format.”
“We believe these three new aspects of our programming will really get individuals enjoying and plugging into the community,” she said.
