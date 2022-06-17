VENICE — With the help from Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and the community, Venice High School might have a trades academy in the future.
While nothing is official, if the trades academy receives the go-ahead, it will benefit students who don't want to take the college path and show them different pathways for after high school.
"It really came from the chamber and them saying to us there is such a demand for kids to come out of high school ready to go into trade-like work," said Danielle Tanaka, a VHS assistant principal.
Tanaka said the school staff started talking about what the school could do to help both the students and the community.
"They need kids that have more soft skills," Tanaka said while mentioning employers need students to know how to send emails, answer phone calls and fill out paperwork.
Many years ago, students used to be able to take "shop classes" but most of those work-based programs have been removed, she said.
The idea for the trades academy would help teach students these "soft employable skills" or "pre-apprentice skills" and help them on pathways besides college.
"It's one of our missing elements," Tanaka said.
Tanaka mentioned these type of pre-apprenticeship programs have been popping up around the country.
"A lot of kids don't understand a pathway after high school that doesn't mean right to college," she said.
Through a trades academy, students could understand what else is available while learning necessary skills, including how to save money.
"We want them to be career-ready," Tanaka said.
For a trades pathway, it doesn't mean the education would stop after high school. Tanaka said many businesses will pay for employees to go back to school, like for plumbing school, or to receive certifications, "which is something amazing for our kids."
One of the ideas for the potential program would be an apprentice or pre-apprentice internship for the students.
For students who are eligible, the hope is to have paid internships, which is what the chamber is helping on, Tanaka said.
She said the trades academy would need support from the community to get it started and then aid from the district for its longevity.
"We need people to step up and say, 'Yeah, we believe in this,'" she said.
If everything for the program gets approved and worked out, it could start in the fall of 2023.
The Venice Chamber Foundation is currently raising money to help start the trades academy and supply tools for the students.
"Kids can't learn trades without tools," Tanaka said.
She hopes the community can "rally together" to fund this idea.
So far, the funding looks to be on the right track.
"We're almost halfway there," Venice Chamber CEO Kathy Lehner said despite just letting the public know about it.
The website for donations is located at
If everything goes well with community and district support, the chamber will help bring in the local businesses to partner with the academy.
"We show them a pathway to a very good life while staying in our community," Tanaka said.
