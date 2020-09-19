VENICE — Applications were posted online Wednesday for the community to access Sarasota County’s Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations of $18.9 million.
It’s leftover money from the first pandemic relief effort for those who can prove they’ve been impacted.
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is helping area businesses navigate the application process.
Chamber President/CEO Kathy Lehner said two staff members are receiving training to focus full time on the effort.
“We want to help our businesses get through the application process, and anyone who is needing hands-on help,” Lehner said.
She called the process “quite extensive.”
“There’s quite the check list. So, we would have designated people on staff for a phone call, if that’s all it takes to answer a couple of questions, or we can set up sit-down appointments with them and go through it,” Lehner said.
The funding, which will help to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19, are available to businesses, individuals and non-profit agencies in the following categories: economic recovery, and food/water/housing.
“Our goal is to make sure businesses get 100% of our attention when they need help,” Lehner said.
Sarasota County launched a new webpage on Wednesday at SCgov.net/CARES, and a call center at 941-861-2273 that is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
According to Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, county staff worked closely with non-profits, chambers of commerce and other agencies to carefully launch this program to ensure it meets the needs of the community.
The $18.9 million is already allocated to Sarasota County. But the community could be eligible for up to $75 million total, Lewis added.
“As the nation, our state and our community continues to wrestle with the effects of COVID-19 on their professional and personal lives, it was vitally important to the county commission that the monies are distributed out to the community,” Lewis said. “In order to do that, we did our due diligence to make certain these funds will be properly distributed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.