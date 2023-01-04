Chaya Rifka and Rabbi Shalom Schmerling bring a joyous Chanukah Celebration to Centennial Park in Venice. They invite Jewish and non Jewish to the Chabad of Venice. Call 941-493.2770. After Ian, the Chabad was a shelter and provided 2,000 meals for survivors.
(From left) Jennifer and Greg Steube, Nick Pachota and Chief Charlie Thorpe celebrate Chanukah with Chabad of Venice friends and neighbors. Greg is the Congressman from the Venice district and promised continued support for the Jewish Community. Nick is the mayor of Venice and offered a proclamation making it a Chabad Week in Venice. Chief Charlie Thorpe is the Venice Police Chief who lit the Shamash on the Menorah at the celebration.
Ritta and Alex Vainer, members of Chabad of Venice, accept the honor of representing members at the Chanukah celebration. Alex lit the candle on the first day of Chanukah at the festive celebration at Centennial Park in Venice.
Chaya Rifka and Rabbi Shalom Schmerling bring a joyous Chanukah Celebration to Centennial Park in Venice. They invite Jewish and non Jewish to the Chabad of Venice. Call 941-493.2770. After Ian, the Chabad was a shelter and provided 2,000 meals for survivors.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Students from the Chabad of Venice Hebrew School sing traditional songs at the Chanukah Celebration at Centennial Park in Venice.
gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
(From left) Jennifer and Greg Steube, Nick Pachota and Chief Charlie Thorpe celebrate Chanukah with Chabad of Venice friends and neighbors. Greg is the Congressman from the Venice district and promised continued support for the Jewish Community. Nick is the mayor of Venice and offered a proclamation making it a Chabad Week in Venice. Chief Charlie Thorpe is the Venice Police Chief who lit the Shamash on the Menorah at the celebration.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Ritta and Alex Vainer, members of Chabad of Venice, accept the honor of representing members at the Chanukah celebration. Alex lit the candle on the first day of Chanukah at the festive celebration at Centennial Park in Venice.
“You are the Menorah,” Rabbi Shalom Schmerling told the huge crowd at Centennial Park during the Chanukah Celebration. “Your light dispels much darkness.”
He spoke these words as Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe lit the Shamash on the Menorah. It is the main candle that signifies peace and unity.
Then Alex Vainer lit the first candle of Chanukah. Everyone in the huge crowd had a small candle provided by the Chabad of Venice. They lit their candles one from the other.
Standing at Centennial Park with Mayor Nick Pachota, Chief Charlie Thorpe and several other police officers and seeing this beautiful sea of people and lit candles, we agreed this was Venice and our United States at its best.
Before the lighting of the Menorah, Centennial Park was alive with fun. The Yiddish Cowboys provided music that led many in the crowd to stand up and start dancing.
Children joined in the fun. While some danced, others listened to music and children and adults did crafts.
The lines for food were long but people didn’t seem to mind waiting. Stuffed cabbage and latke were popular. Powdered sugar faces on young and old proved jelly donuts rate as a popular Chanukah treat for all.
Children had two chances to sing. Chaya Rifka conducted a spontaneous choir with all children joining in. Later, students from the Chabad of Venice Hebrew School sang.
The audience joined in singing The Dreidel song. A young person in a Dreidel costume danced. There were a few costume snags that just added to the fun.
In all, everyone who contributed to the 18th annual Chanukah Celebration received warm thanks from Rabbi Schmerling, the City of Venice and Congressman Greg Steube.
Mazel Tov.
Save The Date
On Feb. 16 at the Venice Community, there will be a special event to honor Auschwitz survivors. The message is to challenge the world to live together in peace.
Some Of Our Best
The special people of this week are the hundreds who celebrated Chanukah at Centennial Park in Venice. Their joy as one Venice community showcased a feeling of love.
Seeing the light from the candles dispelling the darkness brought the Rabbi’s words to truth. The light dispelled the darkness and along with the prayers and singing created a Chanukah Venice magic.
The Chabad of Venice members and friends make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.