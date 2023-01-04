“You are the Menorah,” Rabbi Shalom Schmerling told the huge crowd at Centennial Park during the Chanukah Celebration. “Your light dispels much darkness.”

He spoke these words as Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe lit the Shamash on the Menorah. It is the main candle that signifies peace and unity.


