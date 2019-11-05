VENICE — A Venice man arrested two and a half months ago on child porn possession charges is facing 35 more charges of uploading child porn images onto his phone or computer.
John Banda, 40, of Venice was arrested Aug. 14 on 21 counts of possession of child pornography stemming from tips generated when he visited child porn cites monitored by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in April.
A jury trial is set for Feb. 24.
On Halloween night, an additional 35 additional counts of possession of child pornography were added.
Bond was set at $10,000 per count for the latest charges, or a total of $350,000, bring his new bond total to $560,000.
Banda remains in Sarasota County Jail. Arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.