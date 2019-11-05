VNchildporn110219

VENICE — A Venice man arrested two and a half months ago on child porn possession charges is facing 35 more charges of uploading child porn images onto his phone or computer.

John Banda, 40, of Venice was arrested Aug. 14 on 21 counts of possession of child pornography stemming from tips generated when he visited child porn cites monitored by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in April.

A jury trial is set for Feb. 24.

On Halloween night, an additional 35 additional counts of possession of child pornography were added.

Bond was set at $10,000 per count for the latest charges, or a total of $350,000, bring his new bond total to $560,000.

Banda remains in Sarasota County Jail. Arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 6.

