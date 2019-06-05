Regarded by Rotarians of Venice Nokomis Rotary Club as the most important meeting of the year, their annual distribution of funds to local charities was celebrated recently. Introducing the ceremony Past President Matt Cary commented for 2019 they were distributing $50,000 in grants. Overall during the past 15 years this Rotary Club has given close to $750,000 to local organizations.
Representatives of all 20 charities attended and talked briefly about the services they provide in the Venice area. Recipients were Big Brothers Big Sisters, Our Mother’s House, Venice Theater, Teen Court, Girl Scouts, Civil Air Patrol, Rotary Futures, YMCA, Boy Scouts, The Warehouse, Lacrosse, In Stride, Laurel Civic Association, Venice Challenger, Venice Art Center, Venice Symphony, Venice Takedown Club, Child Protection Center, Family Promise and Venice Youth Boating.
In highlighting the work of the Laurel Civic Association, Sandra Terry proudly said, “One boy who joined as a 3rd grader is now graduating with a degree. We have had so many kids graduating college and so many working locally, some as managers at Publix and they did it because of your Rotary.”
“Your gift really helped us to assist all these children and we were able to serve 5,000 meals in our kid’s café and pay for the bus to take kids to school.” She continued, “We have a new executive director; Michael Fluker, I am still alive and will continue helping him and our kids.”
Other recipients included Teen Court which meets one Saturday a month operating as an adult court where kids who have admitted minor wrongdoings appear. Penalties include going to hospital, the emergency room, morgue and the Salvation Army. Seven percent of the young people they see are at poverty level the representative told Rotarians.
The Warehouse serves middle and high school young people of which there are almost 4,000 said the representative. They encourage them to help people and become part of this community, volunteering in some way by participating in service programs with 200 local agencies.
Following the presentations, Past President Jeff Boone paid a special tribute to Sandra Terry thanking her for all the incredible work she has done in Laurel. She has led and grown the Laurel Civic Association for many years and recently stood down to be an executive director.
