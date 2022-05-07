VENICE — Charter boats fishing offshore in the Gulf of Mexico must now be federally tracked at all times, even when not fishing.
Charter captains aren’t happy about it. An appeal is challenging the federal rule on 24/7 GPS tracking for the offshore charters in the Gulf.
“I feel it’s a complete invasion of privacy,” said Ryan Rolland with Outriggers Charter Fishing in Sarasota.
The rule is for federally permitted for-hire charter boats in the Gulf that are going offshore fishing in federal waters, which is nine or more nautical miles from the coast.
While the rule has three parts, the entirety of the GPS tracking section was being appealed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance. The tracking requirement went into effect Feb. 28.
There are around 1,300 federally permitted charter boats in the Gulf of Mexico, according to an opening brief by the NCLA, which is making an appeal on behalf of the charters.
The rule was developed by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council, which acts underneath the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration within the U.S. Department of Commerce, and was implemented by NOAA.
The Gulf Council oversees both commercial and recreational fishing.
While commercial fishing is closely tracked, recreational fishing is more difficult to obtain data on, said Ralph Allen with King Fisher Fleet in Punta Gorda.
“They have always and forever had a tough time estimating the recreational catching of these fish,” Allen said.
The rule was created to collect more accurate data on fishing by for-hire charters.
The reporting rule comes in three parts. The affected charters have to submit an electronic fishing report for each trip, must install an approved tracking device, whether the boat is being used for charter-fishing or personal use, and the owner or operator must submit a trip notification before departing.
Allen mentioned the council wants to know where and when the boaters are fishing and what they’re catching.
“Every trip, the boat has to keep this tally on everything caught,” he said about fish, both kept and released.
Rolland said the oversight for the permitted charters has “overstepped boundaries,” and said the fishers had to pay for the tracking equipment as well.
Allen, who was part of an advisory panel for the Gulf Council years ago, said this wasn’t a new legislation just sprung on charters.
“It’s been in the works for years,” Allen said.
He said like many things in government, it went through several iterations and the effective date had been pushed back many times.
While many permitted Gulf charters are not happy about the rule, there is not much they can do about it if the appeal doesn’t work.
Both Rolland and Allen mentioned if charters did not comply with the requirements, they could lose their permits.
For these specific charters, there are two permits, one for reef fish and one for coastal migratory pelagic fish. Most charters have both of the permits for offshore fishing in the Gulf.
“We are forced to comply without any forgiveness,” Rolland said.
“I’m backed into a corner and that doesn’t feel like the American way.”
Allen doesn’t necessarily agree with the rule, but understands the reasoning.
“It’s for a good cause,” he said. “It’s reason for existing is to give the fishery managers better harvest data.”
He understands why many are frustrated with the rule, since fishers are not “paperwork type people,” he said.
“It’s a pain in the neck, but you know in the grand scheme of things, there is bigger fish to fry,” Allen said.
