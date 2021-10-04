VENICE — The Charter Review Committee moved briskly through approving its recommendations to the City Council and then spent about as much time on how to present them.
It also renewed a discussion of a topic it had already voted not to recommend any changes on: electing Council members by district.
Last week the Council turned down a request from the committee for a joint meeting, voting to have the chair, Jeff Boone, present the recommendations at a regular meeting in October.
The two bodies had such a meeting the last time the chartered was reviewed, about 10 years ago.
Boone, who had also chaired the prior committee, said he had proposed the meeting because he's not comfortable he can "fully and accurately" explain the members' thinking behind the recommendations they approved.
Even when a vote was unanimous, he said, people might have had different reasons for their position.
Committee Member Kit McKeon, a former Council member, said it seemed as though a joint meeting would have been more important to the Council, which had requested a complete review of the charter instead of just referring a few issues for consideration.
The City Council was more engaged during the prior review, said Committee Member John Holic, who was the mayor then.
"This is the Council we're working with," he said.
Boone said that if there's to be no joint meeting, he'd like to pick the Council meeting at which the most committee members could be available to participate if needed.
The options were Oct. 12, when Holic said he'd be unavailable, and Oct. 26, when Ernest Booker said he'll be out of town for his daughter's wedding.
The 26th was chosen because, as McKeon noted, it would offer more time to prepare. Boone invited Booker to submit written comments to be included in the record.
Holic said the committee members should be seated in the front row so they can be consulted. City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said the meeting will also be noticed as a meeting of the committee, to avoid any Sunshine Law violations.
With that matter resolved, Holic said he had an item of new business, and then offered to work up a proposal on Council districts for the committee to consider after Oct. 26.
"It's definitely not something we want to do as a group," he said, because it would take several meetings to work through.
The topic had come up previously. Boone said it was his recollection that there hadn't been enough support for the idea for anyone to make a motion.
In fact, City Clerk Lori Stelzer said, the committee had voted 4-2 not to recommend any change.
It's an issue the City Council needs to consider, Committee Member Richard Clapp said. As growth continues, parts of the city will be under-represented or unrepresented without districts, even though voting for Council members would remain at large.
"It really is a big deal," he said.
Boone, who with Clapp was one of the two votes against not exploring the district concept, said the city would want to have a consultant do the work.
"I think you hit it right on the head," Holic said, noting that there would be accusations of bias if staff or a committee member did it.
Fernandez confirmed that the Council can accept, reject or modify any of the committee's recommendations, as well as decide to bring in a consultant if it wants to pursue the district idea.
