VENICE — Department heads evaluate staff, the city manager evaluates department heads and the voters evaluate the Council.
But the Council apparently has only been sporadically evaluating the city’s charter officers — the city manager, city clerk and city attorney.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said that during his 10 years in the job, he could have received 70 evaluations but has only gotten about 15.
Such evaluations were even a meeting agenda item years ago, when the finance director was also a charter officer. But the Council got away from that practice and has been doing evaluations, to the extent they’ve been done, out of the public eye, like most personnel matters.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said the problem is the form used. She said it asks about “silly, confusing and irrelevant” things.
The Council is obligated to do the evaluations and needs to, in order to consider raises, so she asked whether staff could be directed to come up with a better form.
“There’s just got to be a better tool,” she said, noting that HR Director Alan Bullock said a different one is used by department heads.
Her request got a somewhat lukewarm reception from her colleagues.
None defended the form, but several seemed to consider formal evaluations not a high priority.
Council Member Jim Boldt agreed that there should be a “yardstick of some kind,” but added that all of the charter officers have an open door for discussions of their performance.
And problems can be discussed at any meeting, Council Member Helen Moore said.
Vice Mayor Nick Pachota said none of the charter officers has indicated they need input from him.
All three officers have contracts with the city, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said, though she didn’t recall whether any had a provision regarding evaluations.
Lavallee said he hadn’t looked at his contract “since I signed it.”
But he said there’s no “defined relationship” between evaluations and salary. Efforts to get the city employee unions to agree to merit-based raises have been rejected, he said, though that’s how he deals with personnel who report directly to him.
Any evaluation should be about how well the Council’s goals and expectations are being met, he said. The city’s strategic plan establishes those.
“I know what you’re thinking, in broader terms,” Lavallee said.
He said staff will bring back a draft of a revised evaluation form and “you can manipulate it any way you like.”
Fernandez said there might need to be separate forms for each of the officers, since their responsibilities vary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.