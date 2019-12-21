SARASOTA — A charter school with Venice students and led by a Venice High School graduate took first in its category at the Reimagine Education Awards in London.
The international event is referred to as the Oscars in the field of education.
Todd Brown, outreach director at the Sarasota Military Academy, created Operation Outbreak.
That program won gold as the world’s most innovative hybrid learning program from more than 2,000 applications from 84 countries.
A ceremony was held in London on Dec. 10.
“We were incredibly overwhelmed to learn that the Operation Outbreak program was named the winner at such a prestigious level,” Brown said. “We wanted to create a program that would impact students at Sarasota Military Academy. We never imagined that we would impact students around the world.”
Jack Moran, Reimagine Education program manager, said judges were drawn to the program’s simplicity and scalability.
“At a time when the attention of the education world is often directed toward multi-million-user solutions like Duolingo, Coursera, and edX, Operation Outbreak has demonstrated that there is immeasurable ingenuity occurring within individual schools and colleges.”
Founded in 2002, Sarasota Military Academy is a public charter school and college preparatory academy with an accredited IB Diploma and Middle Years Programme.
It has two campuses that draw students from throughout Sarasota County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.