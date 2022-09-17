Charles Amherst

Chaz 51 Steakhouse Chef and Owner Charles Amherst serves food to the Venice High football team ahead of their Thursday night game airing on ESPN.

VENICE — Chaz 51 Steakhouse owner and chef Charles Amherst hosted the Venice High football team for dinner before their Thursday night game.

“We are so blessed to be a part of the community with such a strong team,” Amherst said. “I’m very proud of what they do.”

Venice High football players had a pre-game dinner at Chaz 51 Steakhouse on Thursday.
