Check out Steve Carr's photos at Venice Theatre By KIM COOL Our Town Editor Apr 16, 2022

Steve Carr will travel the world to get a good photo.Several of his best ones will be on view in the balcony gallery at Venice Theatre during the run of Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird."The play opens Friday in the William H. Jervey Jr. Mainstage and continues through May 1.Carr's show will be there for the entire run.Featured are scenes from as far away as Iceland and as near as Venice Beach and its famous fishing pier, although the latter is shot from an angle not possible from the beach. The best photographers seem to concentrate on the light. (Ansel Adams and Clyde Butcher come to mind.) Carr is no exception, as can be seen in the pictures that will be displayed at Venice Theatre.Light illuminates a woman's face. Light changes throughout the day from sunrise to sunset.He will be there Friday and Saturday.For tickets to "Kill A Mockingbird" (if any remain — especially for the opening weekend), visit venicestage.org or call 941-488-1115.
