VENICE — One day in 1990, Tom Mattmuller was having fun fishing for snook at the jetty. But he was going through some tough times.
So he prayed, telling God that Venice was where he wanted to work and raise a family.
"The only problem," he said at Tuesday's City Council meeting, "was I didn't have a wife, didn't have a girlfriend, didn't have a job."
In December of 1991 he was hired by the Venice Police Department as a patrol officer.
A few weeks later, he held a door open for a woman coming into the station to meet her father, who worked in Records, for lunch. Mattmuller got her phone number so he could ask her out.
Cut to 30 years later, and that woman — Denise, his wife of many years and mother of his two daughters — was standing by his side as the city recognized him on his retirement as police chief after a total of 30 years of service.
"I'm a very blessed man," he said.
He became chief after working his way up the ranks from officer to detective to sergeant to lieutenant and then captain, serving in that position for five years and forming a close bond with then-Chief Tom McNulty.
When McNulty retired about six years ago, City Manager Ed Lavallee was glad Mattmuller was "standing in the wings" ready to take over, he said.
Taking over
The department faced four big challenges then, Mattmuller said: recruitment and retention; accreditation; training; and equipment.
VPD had become an "entry-level agency," from which other law enforcement agencies that paid more were able to recruit personnel after they got a couple of years of experience.
The department lost what it had invested in training that employee and had to pay to train a replacement, he said.
He discussed the issue in a meeting with the City Council and together they came up with a plan to put VPD on a roughly equal footing with other agencies and catch up longer-term employees who were hired at lower rates of pay, he said.
It's probably his biggest accomplishment, he said.
Better pay has helped to recruit people with experience, he added. Donna Carter, who was sworn in at Tuesday's meeting, formerly worked in the Department of Corrections and has a life-saving award to her credit, he said.
"That's the future of Venice policing," he said.
Identifying leaders
The department's accreditation manager was on leave when he was promoted, Mattmuller said. Replacements weren't a good fit for the position, so VPD now has a contract with former North Port Police Chief Kevin Vespia, whose company does accreditation management.
Lavallee noted Tuesday that the department has come through accreditation reviews with no deficiencies.
In part, Mattmuller attributes that to the agency's Policy Review Committee, composed of both sworn and unsworn personnel.
Command staff has final approval of committee recommendations, he said, but the committee members, representing their colleagues, have a high level of responsibility for them.
Monitoring the work of the committee has been a way for him to identify potential future leaders in the department, he said.
When Capt. Charlie Thorpe takes over as chief on Jan. 1, he'll be surrounded by "smart people with great attitudes," Mattmuller said.
Advances
Crisis intervention training has become one of the first things new hires are trained in, Mattmuller said. Even in Venice they're called on to deal with potential suicides, the homeless and people on drugs.
There's also been an emphasis on advanced training. The department has its first graduate of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville and a graduate of the FBI Academy, with hopes of sending another for the training, he said.
Similarly, the department has been able to upgrade facilities and technology.
Headquarters is now a modern, hurricane-hardened public safety building that can be expanded when the need arises. It's full of state-of-the-art equipment, including monitors for cameras downtown and at the fishing pier, the dog park and the South Jetty.
An officer kept an eye on the holiday parade from the building to ensure there were no problems, Mattmuller said.
The surveillance system has helped solve some minor crimes, he said. Upgrades, including license-plate reading technology, are planned.
Patrol vehicles all have computers with internet capability for receiving dispatches, writing reports and checking for outstanding warrants. They also have automated external defibrillators, for providing assistance to people having a heart emergency.
'Our Commitment'
VPD's motto is "Our Citizens, Our Community, Our Commitment." Mattmuller is proud that the department has continued and expanded on its presence in the community outside of law enforcement.
"We are an involved department," he said.
The agency has long been a part of Challenger Baseball and the annual Special Olympics fishing tournament.
Its Shop with a Cop program helps kids get ready to return to school each August, and the Blue Santa program makes sure none goes without Christmas presents.
The community room at headquarters was overstuffed with toys Wednesday in advance of a giveaway event this weekend.
The SAFE — Senior Assistance Freedom Enrichment Program — allows eligible residents to register for a daily telephonic check-in by the VPD, with someone dispatched to do a welfare check if someone can't be reached by 11 a.m.
The department no longer provides school resource officers, a program Mattmuller said he was disappointed to lose. But officers still go to local schools to put on programs, including ADVANCE — Avoiding Drugs Violence And Negative Choices Early — for fifth-graders.
The school programs fall under the umbrella of "Classroom and Cops," for which the department, McNulty and then-Officer Sean Hammett received the Congressional Award for Dedication and Professionalism in Law Enforcement from Congressman Vern Buchanan in 2013.
Formerly one of the school resource officers, Hammett is now a sergeant and a detective supervisor.
A more recent initiative is the Citizens Police Academy, in which residents can learn the inner workings of the department. It's also a good opportunity for VPD participants to hone their public speaking skills, Mattmuller said.
A new class is expected to be offered next year.
What's next?
Like City Clerk Lori Stelzer, whose last day is also Dec. 31, the Mattmullers will be staying in the area.
A longtime Coast Guard reservist, he has his captain's license and will be working a couple of days a week for Sea Tow, providing assistance to boaters.
Aside from being able to shed the stress of the job, he doesn't know what else the future holds.
As he joked at the Council meeting, retirement means "I can't drive fast, shoot guns and drink a lot of coffee, so I have to make a lot of adjustments."
