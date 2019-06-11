A Venice woman was arrested this week after leaving two children alone overnight after she traveled to Sarasota to visit with a man.
According to a Venice Police Department report:
Police were called to Hecksher Park on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. where the found a child wandering outside unaccompanied by an adult. After learning where the child lived two blocks away, they went to the apartment and found the door ajar. Following a security sweep, a second child was also found unaccompanied.
The mother was contacted by police and said she left another woman to look after the children while she visited a man in Sarasota overnight. But the babysitter, who is under investigation by the Department of Children and Families on a different matter, denied she was supposed to look after the kids.
Police said the apartment was in poor condition The children were soiled and dirty. No food or water was available to the kids, whose ages were redacted from the report.
Elaina Knoll, 25, 500 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice, was charged with two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. She remains in jail with bond set at $10,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Matthew Whipple, 21, 1300 block of Cypress Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $5,000.
Donna Busca, 49, 200 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Shawn Struble, 33, 1000 block of Hope St., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Tonya Bement, 42, 100 block of Emerald Ave., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $1,000.
Jason McCain, 21, 200 block of Lisbon St., Venice. Charges: two counts of petit theft. Bond: $240.
Trevor Mills, 21, 200 block of Lisbon St., Venice. Charges: two counts of petit theft. Bond: $240.
Craig Hulse, 56, 400 block of N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Lawrence Wagle, 56, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, aggravated assault, petit theft. Bond: none.
Zachary Johnson, 26, 3000 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Denise Vastola, 45, 1000 block of Harbor Town Drive, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.
Criminal registration:
Austin Kendrick, 22, 21000 block of Anclote Court, Venice.
